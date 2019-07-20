Kieboom’s home run leads Fresno over Reno in 11 innings

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Carter Kieboom hit a two-run home run in the top of the 11th inning to help lead the Fresno Grizzlies to an 8-5 win over the Reno Aces on Friday.

The home run capped the four-run inning for the Grizzlies after Alec Keller and Andrew Stevenson hit RBI singles to give them the lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Reno scored on a wild pitch that brought home Abraham Almonte. However, the rally ended when Derek Self got Ben DeLuzio to ground out to end the game.

The Grizzlies tied the game 4-4 in the ninth when Keller hit an RBI single, driving in Raudy Read.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jake Noll singled three times, scoring two runs in the win.

Self (4-1) got the win in relief while Joey Krehbiel (1-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.