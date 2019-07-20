Ortiz’s single leads Puebla to 5-1 win over Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Danny Ortiz hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Pericos de Puebla to a 5-1 win over the Diablos Rojos del Mexico on Friday.

The single by Ortiz scored Sergio Perez and Mario Vega to give the Pericos a 3-1 lead.

The Pericos later tacked on a run in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Vega hit a solo home run, while Issmael Salas hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Starter Guillermo Moscoso (3-6) got the win while Edwin Fierro (0-3) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.