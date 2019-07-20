Rosario, Atondo lift Campeche over Yucatan 5-3

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Olmo Rosario doubled and singled, also stealing a base as the Piratas de Campeche defeated the Leones de Yucatan 5-3 on Friday.

Jasson Atondo doubled and singled, also stealing a base for Campeche.

Campeche started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a double, Atondo scored on a single by Henry Alejandro Rodriguez.

After Campeche added four runs, the Leones cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Alex Liddi and Xavier Scruggs scored on a home run, and Walter Ibarra scored on a wild pitch.

Campeche right-hander Carlos De Leon (1-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Miguel Pena (1-7) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up three runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings.