Cavanerio leads Winston-Salem to 9-3 win over Wilmington

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Jorgan Cavanerio allowed just three hits over seven innings, leading the Winston-Salem Dash over the Wilmington Blue Rocks in a 9-3 win on Friday. The Blue Rocks saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Cavanerio (6-0) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing one run.

Trailing 1-0, the Dash took the lead for good with two runs in the fifth inning. Tyler Frost and Mitch Roman both drove in runs en route to the one-run lead.

The Dash later added a run in the seventh and six in the eighth. In the seventh, Roman hit an RBI single, while Steele Walker hit a bases-clearing double in the eighth.

Marcelo Martinez (5-4) went six innings, allowing two runs and eight hits while striking out seven to take the hard-luck loss in the Carolina League game.

Nick Pratto homered and doubled for the Blue Rocks.