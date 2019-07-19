De Los Santos’ single leads GCL Cardinals to 3-2 win over GCL Nationals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Joerlin De Los Santos hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give the GCL Cardinals a 3-2 win over the GCL Nationals on Friday.

Ramon Mendoza scored on the play after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third on an error.

The single by De Los Santos scored Mendoza to give the GCL Cardinals a 3-2 lead.

After GCL Nationals scored two runs in the first inning, GCL Cardinals tied the game 2-2 after Yowelfy Rosario hit an RBI single in the second inning and Tyler Reichenborn hit a solo home run in the third.

Thomas Hart (2-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Bryan Pena (0-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

Despite the loss, GCL Nationals is 4-2 against GCL Cardinals this season.