Mead’s single leads GCL Phillies East to 1-0 win over GCL Blue Jays

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Curtis Mead hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning to give the GCL Phillies East a 1-0 win over the GCL Blue Jays on Friday.

Marcus Lee Sang scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a single by Mead.

Hunter Milam (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while GCL Blue Jays starter Wilgenis Alvarado (1-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

The GCL Blue Jays were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the GCL Phillies East's staff recorded their second shutout of the year.