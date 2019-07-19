Mora’s single leads DSL Cardinals Red to 10-7 win over DSL Rangers2

, (AP) -- Sander Mora hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Cardinals Red to a 10-7 win over the DSL Rangers2 on Friday.

The single by Mora started the scoring in a four-run inning and tied the game 7-7. Later in the inning, DSL Cardinals Red took the lead when Smith Vargas scored on a wild pitch and then added to it when Albert Inoa hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Luis Andujar.

Oliver Lopez (2-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Deretd Parra (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL Rangers2, Alisson Del Orbe homered and doubled, driving in two runs.