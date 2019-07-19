Rodriguez’s sac fly leads DSL Rangers1 to 3-1 win over DSL Dodgers Shoemaker

, (AP) -- Jose Rodriguez drove in Luisangel Acuna with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, leading the DSL Rangers1 to a 3-1 win over the DSL Dodgers Shoemaker on Friday.

The sacrifice fly by Rodriguez, part of a two-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Michael Chirinos hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Dodgers Shoemaker cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Hector Martinez scored on an error.

The DSL Rangers1 tacked on another run in the eighth when Rehybell Perozo scored on a wild pitch.

Darel Torres (3-0) got the win in relief while Fran Castro (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Rangers1 remains undefeated against DSL Dodgers Shoemaker this season at 5-0.