Santiago’s triple leads DSL Blue Jays to 6-4 win over DSL White Sox

, (AP) -- Glenn Santiago hit a run-scoring triple in the ninth inning, leading the DSL Blue Jays to a 6-4 win over the DSL White Sox on Friday. The DSL Blue Jays snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

The triple by Santiago came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the DSL Blue Jays a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Santiago scored on an error.

Junior A. Guzman (1-0) got the win in relief while Jesus Rondon (4-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL White Sox, Johnabiell Laureano doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one.

With the win, DSL Blue Jays improved to 6-3 against DSL White Sox this season.