Perez’s single leads Down East to 7-5 win over Salem

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Yanio Perez hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Down East Wood Ducks to a 7-5 win over the Salem Red Sox on Thursday.

The single by Perez, part of a three-run inning, gave the Wood Ducks a 2-0 lead before Curtis Terry scored on a groundout later in the inning.

The Wood Ducks later added three runs in the third and one in the eighth. In the third, Yohel Pozo drove in two runs and Josh Altmann drove in one, while Diosbel Arias hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Salem saw its comeback attempt come up short after Michael Osinski hit a three-run double in the ninth inning to cut the Down East lead to 7-5.

Bubba Thompson doubled and singled, also stealing a base for Down East.

Down East right-hander Tim Brennan (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Dylan Thompson (2-7) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over five innings.

Down East improved to 11-5 against Salem this season.