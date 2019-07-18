Belen hits walk-off single in 10th, DSL Red Sox1 beats DSL Braves 8-7

, (AP) -- Darel Belen hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the DSL Red Sox1 defeated the DSL Braves 8-7 on Thursday. With the victory, the DSL Red Sox1 swept the short two-game series.

Erick Flores scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI double and advanced to third on an error.

The DSL Braves took a 7-6 lead in the top of the 10th when Jose Dilone hit an RBI single, bringing home Kelvin Pena.

Royman Blanco (2-0) got the win in relief while Rainiery Rodriguez (3-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL Braves, Randi De La Cruz was a triple short of the cycle, scoring two runs.

DSL Red Sox1 improved to 5-1 against DSL Braves this season.