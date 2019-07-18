DSL Marlins beats DSL Athletics 6-5

, (AP) -- Cristhian Rodriguez scored on an error in the first inning, leading the DSL Marlins to a 6-5 win over the DSL Athletics on Thursday.

The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the DSL Marlins a 1-0 lead before Julio Machado stole home later in the inning.

After DSL Marlins added four runs, the DSL Athletics cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jose Escorche hit a three-run home run and Darlyn Montero hit a two-run double.

Sandro Bargallo (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while DSL Athletics starter James Gonzalez (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.