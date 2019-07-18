Salvador leads DSL Cubs1 to 4-2 win over DSL Rays2

, (AP) -- Andricson Salvador tossed five scoreless innings, leading the DSL Cubs1 over the DSL Rays2 in a 4-2 win on Thursday. With the victory, the DSL Cubs1 swept the short two-game series.

Salvador allowed one hit while striking out five and walking one.

DSL Rays2 tied the game 1-1 in the seventh after Patrick Merino scored on a wild pitch.

DSL Cubs1 answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring three runs to take the lead. Rafael Morel and Yohendrick Pinango drove in one run each en route to the three-run lead.

The DSL Rays2 saw their comeback attempt come up short after Angel Lopez hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the DSL Cubs1 lead to 4-2.

Joel Jimenez (1-0) got the win in relief while Raynalf Ruiz (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Lopez homered and singled, also stealing a base for the DSL Rays2.

Despite the loss, DSL Rays2 is 4-2 against DSL Cubs1 this season.