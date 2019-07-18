Perez hits grand slam, leads Monterrey over Mexico

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Felix Perez hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, leading the Sultanes de Monterrey to a 5-4 win over the Diablos Rojos del Mexico on Wednesday.

The grand slam by Perez capped a five-run inning and gave the Sultanes a 5-0 lead after Amadeo Zazueta hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

After Mexico scored two runs in the sixth on a double by David Vidal, the Diablos Rojos cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Japhet Amador hit a two-run double.

Monterrey left-hander Logan Darnell (1-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Octavio Acosta (7-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up five runs and nine hits over six innings.

In the losing effort, Carlos Figueroa, Amador and Vidal each had three hits for Mexico. The Diablos Rojos failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss.