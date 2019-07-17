Kelly leads Durham over Toledo 6-4

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Dalton Kelly homered and had two hits as the Durham Bulls beat the Toledo Mud Hens 6-4 on Wednesday.

Toledo took a 2-1 lead in the second after JaCoby Jones hit an RBI single, driving in Pete Kozma.

Durham answered in the next half-inning, scoring two runs to take the lead for good. Joe McCarthy scored on a wild pitch en route to the one-run lead.

The Bulls later tacked on three runs in the fourth, including a single by Matt Duffy that scored Kevin Padlo.

Toledo saw its comeback attempt come up short after Kozma hit an RBI double and then scored on a wild pitch in the sixth to cut the Durham lead to 6-4.

Durham right-hander Sam McWilliams (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tim Adleman (3-4) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over four innings.

Ronny Rodriguez singled three times for the Mud Hens.

With the win, Durham improved to 6-3 against Toledo this season.