Sabol’s run leads West Virginia to 4-1 win over State College
GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Blake Sabol scored on a balk in the fifth inning, leading the West Virginia Black Bears to a 4-1 win over the State College Spikes on Wednesday.
The play capped a two-run inning and gave the Black Bears a 2-1 lead after Cory Wood hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.
The Black Bears later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Matthew Fraizer hit an RBI single, while Matt Gorski scored on an error in the eighth.
Cameron Junker (3-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while State College starter Adrian Mardueno (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.
Pedro Pages tripled and singled for the Spikes. Andrew Warner doubled and singled.
With the win, West Virginia remains undefeated (4-0) against State College this season.
