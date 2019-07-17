Lopez’s single leads Gwinnett to 6-3 win over Lehigh Valley

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Jack Lopez hit a bases-clearing single in the sixth inning, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to a 6-3 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Wednesday.

The single by Lopez scored Jeremy Walker, Sean Kazmar, and Ender Inciarte and was the game's last scoring play.

Jan Hernandez hit an RBI single in the third inning to help give the IronPigs a 3-0 lead. The Stripers tied it up with two runs in the third and one in the fifth. In the third, Lopez hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Adam Duvall, while Rafael Ortega hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Walker (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Kyle Dohy (5-5) took the loss in the International League game.

Despite the loss, Lehigh Valley is 4-2 against Gwinnett this season.