Santana has 3 RBI, leads Elizabethton to 13-1 win over Greeneville
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Ruben Santana, Seth Gray and Willie Joe Garry Jr. each drove home three runs, as the Elizabethton Twins beat the Greeneville Reds 13-1 on Wednesday.
Santana tripled and singled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple. Gray doubled and singled twice, driving home three runs.
Elizabethton started the scoring in the second inning when Garry Jr. hit a two-run triple.
Elizabethton later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run fourth, when Santana hit a two-run triple to help finish off the blowout.
Elizabethton right-hander Ben Gross (3-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Juan Manuel Abril (1-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after he allowed two runs on just two hits over three innings.
