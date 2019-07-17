Germany wins world open-water relay, Italy 2nd and US 3rd

Germany won the mixed 5-kilometer open water team relay at the world swimming championships in a close finish over Italy and the United States on Thursday.

The German quartet of Lea Boy, Sarah Kohler, Soeren Meissnger and Rob Muffels finished in a time of 53 minutes, 58.70 seconds in choppy conditions.

Italy, with Rachele Bruni, Giulia Gabbrielleschi, Domenico Acerenza and Gregorio Paltrinieri, was two-tenths of a second behind in a time of 53.58.90.

Haley Anderson, Jordan Wilimovsky, Ashley Twichell and Michael Brinegar made up the American team which finished just three-tenths of a second behind Germany in 53:59.00.

There are two males and two females on each team, but the order in which they swim is up to the individual country.

Brazil's team finished fourth, Australia was fifth and France, Netherlands, Hungary, China and Russia rounded out the top 10 of the 21 countries in the race.

The open water races conclude Friday with the men's and women's 25-kilometer races, both non-Olympic events.