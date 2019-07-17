Pinero’s homer leads Erie to 6-2 win over Akron

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Daniel Pinero hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Erie SeaWolves to a 6-2 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Wednesday. The SeaWolves swept the three-game series with the win.

The home run by Pinero scored Jose Azocar and Frank Schwindel to give the SeaWolves a 3-0 lead.

Akron answered in the next half-inning when Li-Jen Chu hit a two-run home run to cut the deficit to one.

The SeaWolves later added two runs in the third and one in the sixth. In the third, Schwindel hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Pinero, while Kody Eaves hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Schwindel in the sixth.

Erie right-hander Kyle Funkhouser (1-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Sam Hentges (1-9) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up six runs and seven hits over six innings.

Erie improved to 10-2 against Akron this season.