Rodriguez scores winning run, West Virginia beats Columbia 4-3 in walk-off finish

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Mike Salvatore hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Julio Rodriguez with the winning run in the ninth inning, as the West Virginia Power beat the Columbia Fireflies 4-3 on Wednesday. The Power swept the three-game series with the win.

Rodriguez scored the game-winning run after he was hit with a pitch to lead off the inning, advanced to second on a single by Bobby Honeyman and then went to third on a single by Honeyman.

The Power scored one run in the eighth before Columbia answered in the next half-inning when Shervyen Newton hit a solo home run to tie the game 3-3.

West Virginia starter Devin Sweet went seven innings, allowing one run and seven hits. He also struck out seven and walked one. Dayeison Arias (2-1) got the win in relief while Allan Winans (0-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Mark Vientos homered, doubled and singled for the Fireflies.

With the win, West Virginia remains undefeated (6-0) against Columbia this season.