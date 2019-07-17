Pinango’s sac fly leads DSL Cubs1 to 2-1 win over DSL Rays2

, (AP) -- Yohendrick Pinango drove in Rafael Morel with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, leading the DSL Cubs1 to a 2-1 win over the DSL Rays2 in a game that was called early on Wednesday.

The sacrifice fly by Pinango, part of a two-run inning, gave the DSL Cubs1 a 1-0 lead before Juan Mora scored on an error later in the inning.

The DSL Rays2 cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Patrick Merino scored on an error.

Johan Lopez (1-0) got the win in relief while DSL Rays2 starter Cristhian Nunez (2-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, DSL Rays2 is 4-1 against DSL Cubs1 this season.