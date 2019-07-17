Negret, Marquez lead the way for Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Juan Carlos Negret doubled and singled, driving home two runs as the Idaho Falls Chukars defeated the Orem Owlz 8-6 on Tuesday.

Jose Marquez singled twice with three runs for Idaho Falls.

Trailing 2-1, the Chukars went out in front in the third inning when Rhett Aplin hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Isaiah Henry.

With the score tied 4-4 in the fifth, the Chukars took the lead for good when Michael Emodi scored on a wild pitch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Orem saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jeremiah Jackson hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to cut the Idaho Falls lead to 8-6.

Starter Anthony Veneziano (1-1) got the win while Darrien Williams (1-2) took the loss in relief in the Pioneer League game.

Jackson homered twice, driving in four runs and scoring a pair for the Owlz.