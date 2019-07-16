Gonzalez hits walk-off single in 10th, Hickory beats Kannapolis 5-4

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Pedro Gonzalez hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Hickory Crawdads topped the Kannapolis Intimidators 5-4 on Tuesday.

Matt Whatley scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI double and advanced to third on a walk by Tyreque Reed.

The Crawdads scored one run in the ninth before Kannapolis answered in the next half-inning when Amado Nunez hit an RBI single, driving in Romy Gonzalez to take a 4-3 lead.

Grant Anderson (6-4) got the win in relief while J.B. Olson (1-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Alex Destino homered and singled, driving home three runs for the Intimidators.