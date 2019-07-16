Williams leads Norfolk to 6-3 win over Rochester

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Mason Williams hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Norfolk Tides to a 6-3 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday.

The home run by Williams scored Austin Hays and Ryan Mountcastle to give the Tides a 4-0 lead.

The Red Wings cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Zander Wiel hit a three-run home run.

The Tides added to their lead in the eighth when Jack Reinheimer hit a two-run double.

Norfolk starter Dan Straily (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Cody Allen (0-1) took the loss in the International League game after giving up one run and two hits over one inning.

Wilin Rosario doubled and singled for the Red Wings.