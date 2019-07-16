Estrada’s triple leads Scranton/WB to 3-1 win over Columbus

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Thairo Estrada hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning, leading the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 3-1 win over the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday.

The triple by Estrada, part of a three-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Tyler Wade hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

The Clippers cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Ka'ai Tom hit an RBI single, scoring Yu Chang.

Scranton/WB southpaw Daniel Camarena (4-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Eli Morgan (0-1) took the loss in the International League game after giving up three runs and five hits over five innings.