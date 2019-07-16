Wallner, Smith lead Elizabethton to 7-5 win over Johnson City

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Matt Wallner hit a two-run double in the third inning, and Max Smith homered and had four hits as the Elizabethton Twins topped the Johnson City Cardinals 7-5 on Tuesday.

The double by Wallner came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Twins a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Wallner and Trevor Jensen scored on an error.

The Twins later tacked on a run in both the fourth and seventh innings. In the fourth, Smith hit a solo home run, while Kidany Salva hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Johnson City saw its comeback attempt come up short after Zach Jackson hit an RBI single, bringing home Todd Lott in the eighth inning to cut the Elizabethton lead to 7-5.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Elizabethton right-hander Tyler Benninghoff (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jake Sommers (1-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over four innings.