Eierman’s homer leads Stockton to 6-4 win over Rancho Cuca.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Jeremy Eierman hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Stockton Ports to a 6-4 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Monday.

The home run by Eierman scored Ryan Gridley and Alfonso Rivas to give the Ports a 3-1 lead.

After Stockton added a run in the fifth on a triple by Trace Loehr, the Quakes cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Starling Heredia hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Marcus Chiu.

The Ports later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Robert Mullen hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Jameson Hannah to secure the victory.

Rancho Cuca. saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jeter Downs scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning to cut the Stockton lead to 6-4.

Stockton starter Xavier Altamirano (5-5) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Michael Grove (0-4) took the loss in the California League game after giving up three runs and three hits over 2 2/3 innings.