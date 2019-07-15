Goins’ home run leads Charlotte over Buffalo in 10 innings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Ryan Goins hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Charlotte Knights to a 9-7 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Monday.

The home run by Goins scored Seby Zavala.

After Buffalo's Jonathan Davis hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, Charlotte tied the game 7-7 in the next half-inning when Danny Mendick hit an RBI single, bringing home Paulo Orlando.

Reliever Jimmy Cordero (4-1) went two scoreless innings, striking out three to pick up the win. Jason Adam (0-1) went two innings, allowing two runs and one hit in the International League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

Matt Skole doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs in the win. Goins homered and singled, driving home two runs.

Andy Burns homered and singled, also stealing a base for the Bisons. Davis homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.