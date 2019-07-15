Back-to-back homers by Rivera, Herrera fuel Syracuse win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Rene Rivera and Dilson Herrera connected on back-to-back homers in the first inning to help lead the Syracuse Mets to a 20-1 victory over Indianapolis Indians on Monday.

Rivera hit a two-run shot before Herrera hit a solo shot as part of a five-run inning that gave the Mets a 5-0 lead.

Syracuse later scored in five additional innings, including a seven-run ninth, when the team hit three home runs to help put the game away.

Arismendy Alcantara homered, tripled and singled twice, scoring four runs and driving in three in the win. Herrera was a triple short of the cycle, scoring three runs.

Syracuse right-hander Corey Oswalt (5-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Cam Vieaux (2-1) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over three innings.

For the Indians, Pablo Reyes homered and singled.