Brujan’s triple leads Montgomery to 6-2 win over Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Vidal Brujan hit a run-scoring triple in the fifth inning, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to a 6-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Monday.

The triple by Brujan came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Biscuits a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Josh Lowe hit an RBI single, bringing home Brujan.

The Biscuits later tacked on three runs in the sixth when Lucius Fox hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Rene Pinto to secure the victory.

Pinto doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs for Montgomery.

Montgomery right-hander Jason Garcia (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Griffin Jax (3-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing five runs and nine hits over five innings.