Wilson leads Delmarva to 4-2 win over Lakewood

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Ryan Wilson struck out nine hitters over eight innings, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds over the Lakewood BlueClaws in a 4-2 win on Monday.

Wilson (5-3) picked up the win after he allowed two runs and four hits.

Up 1-0 in the second, Delmarva added to its lead when Robert Neustrom hit a three-run double.

The BlueClaws cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Carlos De La Cruz hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Manuel Silva (2-3) went four innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out six and walked three.

With the win, Delmarva improved to 12-3 against Lakewood this season.