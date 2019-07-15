Peroza, Corona lift GCL Mets over GCL Cardinals in an 11-7 slugfest

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Jose Peroza homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the GCL Mets defeated the GCL Cardinals 11-7 on Monday.

Kenedy Corona homered and singled twice with three runs and three RBIs for GCL Mets.

GCL Mets started the scoring in the first inning when Raul Beracierta hit an RBI single and Warren Saunders scored on an error.

After GCL Mets added four runs, the GCL Cardinals cut into the deficit with four runs in the fifth inning, including a two-run double by Francisco Hernandez.

The GCL Mets later added three runs in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Corona hit a two-run home run, while Peroza hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Jeffrey Colon (1-0) got the win in relief while GCL Cardinals starter Inohan Paniagua (1-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

In the losing effort, the GCL Cardinals recorded a season-high five doubles. Luis Montano tripled and doubled, scoring two runs for the GCL Cardinals.