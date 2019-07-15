Other Sports
Corcino leads Salem to 12-7 win over Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Edgar Corcino hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Salem Red Sox defeated the Frederick Keys 12-7 on Monday.
Corcino hit a solo shot in the second inning off Cameron Bishop and then hit a two-run homer in the fifth off Zach Matson. Garrett Benge doubled and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple in the win.
Salem left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus (6-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Bishop (0-8) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing five runs and five hits over 2 2/3 innings.
Salem took advantage of some erratic Frederick pitching, drawing a season-high 11 walks in its victory.
For the Keys, Jomar Reyes doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home.
