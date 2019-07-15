Vellojin’s run leads DSL Reds to 5-1 win over DSL Padres

, (AP) -- Daniel Vellojin scored on a forceout in the seventh inning, leading the DSL Reds to a 5-1 win over the DSL Padres on Monday.

The forceout capped a two-run inning and gave the DSL Reds a 2-1 lead after Edison Ovalles hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The DSL Reds later tacked on three runs in the ninth, including a single by Elly De La Cruz that scored Vellojin.

Ronard Soto (3-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, five-hit relief while Nick Rios (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

DSL Reds improved to 5-2 against DSL Padres this season.