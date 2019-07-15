Felipe’s single leads DSL Marlins to 2-1 win over DSL Rays1

, (AP) -- Anthony Felipe hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the DSL Marlins to a 2-1 win over the DSL Rays1 on Monday.

Julio Machado scored on the play to give the DSL Marlins a 1-0 lead after he reached base with two outs on a walk, advanced to second on a hit batsman and then went to third on a single by Felipe.

After DSL Marlins added a run in the fourth when Jonathan Chinchilla scored on a wild pitch, the DSL Rays1 cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Ismael Aguilar hit an RBI single, bringing home Alfredo Balbuena.

DSL Marlins starter Delvis Alegre (1-2) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Gustavo Andujar (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after allowing two runs and four hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The DSL Rays1 failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.