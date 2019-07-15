Other Sports
Felipe’s single leads DSL Marlins to 2-1 win over DSL Rays1
, (AP) -- Anthony Felipe hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the DSL Marlins to a 2-1 win over the DSL Rays1 on Monday.
Julio Machado scored on the play to give the DSL Marlins a 1-0 lead after he reached base with two outs on a walk, advanced to second on a hit batsman and then went to third on a single by Felipe.
After DSL Marlins added a run in the fourth when Jonathan Chinchilla scored on a wild pitch, the DSL Rays1 cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Ismael Aguilar hit an RBI single, bringing home Alfredo Balbuena.
DSL Marlins starter Delvis Alegre (1-2) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Gustavo Andujar (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after allowing two runs and four hits over 3 1/3 innings.
The DSL Rays1 failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.
