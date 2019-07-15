Drullard scores winning run, DSL Rangers2 beats DSL Mets2 10-9 in walk-off finish

, (AP) -- Darlin De La Rosa hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Danny Drullard with the winning run in the ninth inning, as the DSL Rangers2 defeated the DSL Mets2 10-9 on Monday.

Drullard scored the game-winning run after he drew a walk to score a run, advanced to second on a walk by Luis Feliz and then went to third on a walk by Jember Gutierrez.

The play capped an improbable comeback for the DSL Rangers2, who scored four runs in the inning for the win. Gutierrez drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring John Mejia earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The DSL Rangers2 scored two runs in the eighth before DSL Mets2 answered with three in the next half-inning to take a 9-6 lead.

Stanley Guzman (2-2) got the win in relief while Eiker Huizi (4-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

In the losing effort, DSL Mets2 got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits. Moises Gonzalez singled three times, also stealing two bases. The DSL Mets2 also recorded a season-high 16 base hits.