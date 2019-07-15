Malkin’s run leads AZL Giants Black to 13-10 win over AZL White Sox

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Matt Malkin and Carter Aldrete scored on an error in the fourth inning to help the AZL Giants Black secure a 13-10 victory over the AZL White Sox on Monday.

The error, part of a three-run inning, gave the AZL Giants Black a 5-3 lead before Logan Wyatt hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Jesus Reyes (1-1) got the win in relief while AZL White Sox starter Hector Acosta (1-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Jonathan Allen doubled twice and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the AZL White Sox.