Cordoba’s homer leads Lake Elsinore to 8-1 win over Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Allen Cordoba hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Lake Elsinore Storm to an 8-1 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Sunday.

The home run by Cordoba scored Luis Campusano and Gabriel Arias to give the Storm a 4-1 lead.

The Storm later scored four runs in the fifth to finish off the blowout.

Lake Elsinore right-hander Caleb Boushley (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Justin Vernia (5-1) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Anfernee Grier reached base three times for the Rawhide.