Urias’ run leads Springfield to 3-2 win over Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Ramon Urias scored the decisive run on an error in the fifth inning, as the Springfield Cardinals topped the Arkansas Travelers 3-2 on Sunday.

Urias scored after he hit an RBI single, advanced to second on a single by Yariel Gonzalez and then went to third on a single by Gonzalez.

The error capped a two-run inning for the Cardinals that started when Urias hit a single, scoring Rayder Ascanio.

Arkansas went up 2-0 after Mike Ahmed and Joseph Odom hit solo home runs in the third and fourth innings. Springfield answered in the bottom of the inning when Chris Chinea hit an RBI single, bringing home Gonzalez.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gonzalez singled three times in the win.

Jacob Patterson (5-4) got the win in relief while Arkansas starter Justus Sheffield (2-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.