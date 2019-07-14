Frias leads Batavia to 3-1 win over Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Julio Frias allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Batavia Muckdogs over the Vermont Lake Monsters in a 3-1 win on Sunday.

Frias (2-1) allowed one run while striking out five and walking three to get the win.

Batavia got on the board first in the fourth inning when Albert Guaimaro and Brayan Hernandez hit RBI singles.

The Lake Monsters cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jose Rivas hit an RBI single, bringing home Logan Davidson.

The Muckdogs tacked on another run in the ninth when Hernandez scored on a wild pitch.

Yorlenis Noa (0-3) went three innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out one and walked three.