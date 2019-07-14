Brigman hits walk-off single, Jacksonville beats Mississippi 4-3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Bryson Brigman hit a walk-off single with two outs in the seventh inning, as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp topped the Mississippi Braves 4-3 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Rodrigo Vigil scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a forceout, advanced to second on a single by J.C. Millan and then went to third on an out.

Earlier in the inning, Millan singled, scoring Corey Bird to tie the game 3-3.

The Jumbo Shrimp scored one run in the sixth before Mississippi answered with two in the next half-inning to take a 3-2 lead.

Tommy Eveld (2-3) got the win in relief while Jason Hursh (2-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.

The Jumbo Shrimp swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 2-1 in eight innings.