Del Campo leads Leon to 6-2 win over Dos Laredos

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Jon Del Campo hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Bravos de Leon to a 6-2 win over the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The home run by Del Campo started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Bravos a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Daniel Cornejo hit an RBI single and Omar Renteria scored on an error.

Following the big inning, the Tecolotes cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Roberto Valenzuela hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Misael German.

The Bravos later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Del Campo hit an RBI double and Marco Guzman hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Leon southpaw Jonathan Vargas (4-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ivan Zavala (4-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up four runs and five hits over 1 1/3 innings.

Despite the loss, Dos Laredos is 5-1 against Leon this season.