Fraley hits walk-off single in 10th, Tacoma beats Reno 5-4
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Jake Fraley hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Reno Aces 5-4 on Sunday.
Jordan Pacheco scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on an error.
The Rainiers tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth when Ryan Court hit a solo home run.
Fraley was a triple short of the cycle, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple in the win.
Tyler Cloyd (2-8) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Marc Rzepczynski (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
For the Aces, Caleb Joseph homered and singled, scoring two runs.
