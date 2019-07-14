Azocar’s homer leads Erie to 6-5 win over Altoona

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Jose Azocar hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Erie SeaWolves to a 6-5 win over the Altoona Curve on Sunday.

The home run by Azocar scored Isaac Paredes and was the game's last scoring play.

Frank Schwindel hit a two-run home run in the third inning to help give the SeaWolves a 4-2 lead. The Curve came back to take a 5-4 lead in the sixth inning when Jared Oliva and Chris Sharpe scored on an error and Robbie Glendinning hit an RBI single.

Zac Houston (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Angel German (2-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.