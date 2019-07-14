Laureano’s run leads DSL AL All-Stars to 5-4 win over DSL NL All-Stars

, (AP) -- Johnabiell Laureano scored on a forceout in the first inning, leading the DSL AL All-Stars to a 5-4 win over the DSL NL All-Stars on Sunday.

Laureano scored on the play to give the DSL AL All-Stars a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk, stole second and then went to third on a single by Maikol Escotto.

Trailing 5-3, the DSL NL All-Stars cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Euribiel Angeles hit a solo home run.

Luis Velasquez (1-1) got the win in relief while DSL NL All-Stars starter Sergio Umana (5-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.