Court, Tomlinson lead Tacoma to 9-7 win over Reno

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Ryan Court hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, and Kelby Tomlinson had two hits and scored two runs as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Reno Aces 9-7 on Saturday.

The home run by Court scored Eric Young Jr. and Kristopher Negron to give the Rainiers a 9-5 lead.

Reno got within two after Yasmany Tomas hit an RBI single in the seventh inning and Carlos Asuaje hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Tacoma starter Anthony Misiewicz (4-5) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Taylor Widener (6-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over 3 1/3 innings.

For the Aces, Asuaje homered and singled, driving in two runs. John Ryan Murphy doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.