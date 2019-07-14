Linares has 5 RBI, leads Quintana Roo to 13-3 win over Laguna

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Yordanys Linares drove in five runs, while Reynaldo Rodriguez and Erick Migueles drove in three apiece as the Tigres de Quintana Roo beat the Algodoneros Union Laguna 13-3 on Saturday.

Down 1-0, the Tigres took the lead for good with five runs in the third inning. Brian Hernandez hit a two-run single and then scored on a two-run triple by Linares en route to the four-run lead.

Quintana Roo later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run sixth, when Rodriguez hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run single by Linares to help put the game out of reach.

Quintana Roo right-hander Marco Quevedo (3-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Frank Garces (4-8) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 11 hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Michael Choice homered and singled twice, driving in two runs for the Algodoneros.