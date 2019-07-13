Perez’s homer leads Monterrey to 10-8 win over Oaxaca

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Felix Perez hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Sultanes de Monterrey to a 10-8 win over the Guerreros de Oaxaca on Saturday.

The home run by Perez capped a four-run inning and gave the Sultanes a 10-8 lead after Agustin Murillo hit a two-run single earlier in the inning.

Wirfin Obispo (4-4) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Miguel Socolovich (0-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

For the Guerreros, Samar Leyva tripled, doubled and singled, driving in two runs. Moises Sierra doubled and singled, also stealing a base.

Monterrey improved to 4-1 against Oaxaca this season.