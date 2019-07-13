Pena’s homer leads West Virginia to 10-8 win over Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Onil Pena hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the West Virginia Power to a 10-8 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Saturday.

The home run by Pena gave the Power an 8-4 lead and capped a six-run inning for West Virginia. Earlier in the inning, West Virginia tied the game when Bobby Honeyman hit an RBI double and then took the lead when David Sheaffer hit an RBI single.

After Greensboro added two runs in the fifth, the Grasshoppers tied the game in the sixth inning when Jonah Davis hit an RBI single and then scored on a wild pitch.

The Power took the lead for good in the seventh when Pena hit an RBI single, scoring Julio Rodriguez.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Benjamin Onyshko (3-1) got the win in relief while Cam Alldred (2-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Four Grasshoppers (Ji-Hwan Bae, Fabricio Macias, Davis and Michael Gretler) recorded three hits each in the losing effort. The Grasshoppers also recorded a season-high 17 base hits.

Despite the loss, Greensboro is 10-3 against West Virginia this season.